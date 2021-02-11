Social Media Star Dazharia Shaffer Dead at 18

TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer aka Bxbygirlldee has died at the age of 18.

Shaffer’s parents broke the sad news on Tuesday. On a GoFundMe page, her father Joseph Santiago said, “On February 8th my daughter dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels. She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road.”

While the official cause of death has not been revealed, Joseph brought attention to the topic of suicide, writing, “I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you.”

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $15,000 for Shaffer’s funeral and memorial. Currently, the page has raised nearly $5,000.

On TikTok, Joseph showed his appreciation to all of Dazharia’s fans, writing, “I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place.”

Along with his TikTok message, Joseph included a video collage of Dazharia from her childhood and teenage years.

Shaffer’s mom Jennifer mourned her loss on Facebook. She shared, “I’m so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee."

Jennifer is also holding a fundraiser to raise money for the funeral on Facebook. She wrote, “I would like y'all to help me give her the beautifulest funeral and memorial service that she deserves.”

Dazharia had over a million followers on TikTok. She also had over 100,000 followers and subscribers on Instagram and YouTube.