Ron Perlman Declared ‘Legally Single’ Amid Divorce from Wife of 38 Years

Getty Images

Actor Ron Perlman is now free to get married again, after a judge declared him legally single, reports TMZ.

Ron, 70, is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife of 38 years, Opal Stone Perlman, 69, but is engaged to actress Allison Dunbar.

While Ron and Opal, 69, still have to work out the details of their split, he is now cleared to wed Allison.

Getty Images

Opal is reportedly seeking spousal support, and the exes will have to divide up their assets.

They couple has two adult children, Blake and Brandon, so custody is not an issue.

The “Beauty and the Beast” actor filed for divorce from Opal in November 2019.