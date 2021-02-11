Revlon is Spreading the Love this Valentine’s Day! Win a One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, Revlon dares you to be bold with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. It is the perfect gift for yourself or a beauty-obsessed girlfriend who deserves some extra love this year.

NYC lifestyle blogger and influencer Lindsay Silberman joins “Extra” to share some of her favorite gift ideas to indulge in this holiday. Take a look.

This best-selling and award-winning Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is designed to deliver gorgeous volume, brilliant shine, and a salon-quality blowout in up to half the time, right from your home! The oval brush features gently curved sides for smoothing hair, while round edges create volume at the roots and beautifully curled ends.

Plus, Revlon is spreading the love! Enter below for a chance to win your very own Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer!

For more information, head on over to Walmart.com, and be sure to check out Lindsay’s lifestyle blog at lindsaysilberman.com.