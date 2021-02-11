Rebel Wilson Reflects on Breakup and Weight Loss, Plus: She Talks New Show ‘Pooch Perfect’

Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is living her best life! “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery caught up with Rebel on the set of her new ABC show “Pooch Perfect.”

Wilson opened up about her recent weight loss, her breakup with Jacob Busch, and, of course, her dog grooming show.

The actress is looking good and feeling good after losing 60 pounds during her year of health, explaining, “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back.”

It was different this time, she said, “I think because I approached it from all areas… the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating… so I really worked on that side.”

She shared her tips, saying, “The one biggest thing is just walking… I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health. They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat.”

Rebel is also managing her vitamin intake as an ambassador for Olly. She told Marissa, “Olly supplements, they are amazing… During my year of health, I was swallowing a lot of tablets and supplements, and I was like ‘God, this takes me like 20 minutes’… Then I saw Olly… It takes like two seconds in the morning.”

Wilson also just announced she and Jacob broke up, but she is OK! The star told Marissa, “Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal… I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own… I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing ‘Pooch Perfect’ now, and I have three movies to shoot after this.”

“Pooch Perfect” is a competitive dog grooming reality show, and Rebel revealed, “I grew up in a dog showing family.”

She continued, “My family made money… We had a yellow caravan that we would drive around to the different dog shows and sell dog products from.” Wilson smiled, “I have a very deep history with dogs… Very reminiscent of my childhood, especially that the dog got all the attention.”