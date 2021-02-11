Kristen Wiig Secretly Marries Avi Rothman

Getty

Actress Kristen Wiig has a big secret to share… she’s married!

On Wednesday, Wiig revealed that she tied the knot with Avi Rothman, who she referred to as her “husband.” Discussing their life under lockdown, she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, “Besides the fact that we are where we are, it's hard to not feel the s**t and struggle that's going on. In my home, I'm very lucky that I have these two babies and my husband. They make it all better, and it's changed my life.”

It is unclear when they exchanged nuptials.

Wiig also opened up about balancing motherhood and a busy career. She admitted, “I am nervous about leaving and going to work when that happens because there’s something really nice about being home with them all the time. But they’re really young right now and I have that as an advantage, because they don’t really know when I’m not there.”

While Kristen notes that she’ll do her “best” to balance everything, she stressed that their kids will “come first.”

Wiig joked she is “convinced” her kids will forget who she is if she is gone on set for a day.

Kristen and Avi welcomed twins via surrogacy last year. They have yet to reveal their children’s names.

Wiig dropped a big hint that she was going to be a mom while hosting “Saturday Night Live’s” Mother’s Day episode last year. The comedian thanked her own mother, Laurie Johnston, saying, “I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year, I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing to be a mom myself.”