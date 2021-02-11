Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Allegedly Ripped Him Off to the Tune of $1 Million

Getty

Comedian Kevin Hart’s personal shopper is being charged after allegedly taking the star’s credit cards on an unauthorized shopping spree for himself — and the D.A. has receipts!

The Queens County District Attorney’s Office announced Dylan Jason Syer is accused of spending more than $1 million on jewelry, watches, Louis Vuitton bags, and artwork using Kevin’s money.

Hart became acquainted with Syer’s Sire Consulting, LLC in 2015, and the alleged purchases took place between October 12, 2017, and February 25, 2019.

The D.A. says Syer allegedly charged around $923,000 on Hart’s cards, and bought $240,000 in jewelry and watches from a California company.

The announcement continued, “With Mr. Hart’s stolen money in the defendant’s bank account and at his disposal, the defendant then purchased thousands of dollars of fine art and other collectibles, and at least 5 Patek Phillipe watches valued at more than $400,000. Among these art and collectible purchases was a Sam Friedman painting, at least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags. Photographs of these items featured prominently on the defendant’s public Instagram page.”

Syer has been arraigned, and the D.A. says he faces “a 10-count indictment charging him with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.”

The 29-year-old, who is due back in court February 17, 2021, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. According to the New York City Department of Corrections, he is currently in custody.

That’s not all — the D.A. is also filing an asset forfeiture in civil court “to seize, restrain, and ultimately forfeit Syer’s assets up to the amount that he allegedly stole.” The recovered funds will go to the victim.