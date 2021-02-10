Jeep Removes Bruce Springsteen Ad Following News of His DWI Arrest

Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen’s Super Bowl ad for Jeep has been removed from YouTube after news broke he was arrested for DWI.

A Jeep spokesperson told Rolling Stone, “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

The magazine reports that Springsteen was arrested at Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey in November and charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A rep from the National Park Service said, “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.”

According to the New York Times, Springsteen, who has not commented on the case, is expected to make a virtual court appearance later this month.