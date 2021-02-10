Baby on Board! Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee Expecting First Child

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Retired athletes Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee are going to be parents!

Caroline, who recently retired from tennis, announced the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of a sign that said, “Baby Girl Coming June 2021.” Next to the sign was a baby toy, tiny shoes, and two sonogram pics.

The 30-year-old gushed in the caption, "We can't wait to welcome our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️.”

Lee, a former NBA player, also posted the news, with a photo of the couple holding the sign. The 37-year-old wrote, “We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!!❤️”