Celebrity News February 10, 2021
Baby on Board! Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee Expecting First Child
Retired athletes Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee are going to be parents!
Caroline, who recently retired from tennis, announced the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of a sign that said, “Baby Girl Coming June 2021.” Next to the sign was a baby toy, tiny shoes, and two sonogram pics.
The 30-year-old gushed in the caption, "We can't wait to welcome our baby girl in June! 👨👩👧❤️.”
Lee, a former NBA player, also posted the news, with a photo of the couple holding the sign. The 37-year-old wrote, “We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!!❤️”
The couple got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in Castiglion del Bosco in Italy in 2019. Caroline’s fellow tennis champ Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid.