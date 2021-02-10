Ashley Graham’s New-Mom Advice for Pregnant BFF Karlie Kloss, Plus: How to Get That Extra Glow

Getty

Fashion may be Ashley Graham’s life… but in lockdown, the new mom is just like us!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ashley, who was keeping it real about life during the pandemic as well as opening up about motherhood and her best advice for her pregnant BFF Karlie Kloss. She also talked about body image and how to get that extra glow with St. Tropez in quarantine.

The model told Cheslie she does miss fashion and getting dressed up to go places. “I really do… I think that quarantine fashion has also kind of been great… It’s all about a Jordan and an oversized pant.”

Graham and husband Justin Ervin recently celebrated their son Isaac’s first birthday. Cheslie asked what is the hardest and easiest thing about being a new parent. Ashley explained, “The hardest thing was understanding that there is not like, a book to buy to read and have everything explained to you. With a TV you get a manual, with a kid you get nothing… The easiest thing was honestly just being able to love him. I met him, I fell in love with him, and Justin and I are just over the moon.”

Meanwhile, Karlie is expecting her first child with Joshua Kushner, and Ashley said, “We definitely have lots of conversations about it and I just made sure that she had the right underwear for postpartum because that's a really big deal that a lot of women don't talk about, it’s about the disposable panty.”

Ashley is also all about body positivity. She said, “l know that my body is no different than anybody else's and I think that we need to have a conversation about what is honest and what's genuine… I want to see more of that on social media. I didn't get to see that as much growing up, even though social media wasn't around. It was that the celebrities at the time were not talking about those things. So I want to make sure that the next generation of men and women that they see that real is cool and being yourself is cool and being authentic to who you are as the best person you can be.”

She’s busy, too, as the global ambassador for St. Tropez. Ashley explained, “St. Tropez is a staple when it comes to self-tanning… It’s got the best ingredients. I really think of it also as a skincare line… It’s super nourishing, super hydrating for your skin.