Adam Rippon & Jussi-Pekka “JP” Kajaala Engaged — See Their Rings!

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, 31, and his boyfriend Jussi-Pekka “JP” Kajaala are taking their relationship to new heights!

The pair are engaged after Adam traveled to JP’s home country of Finland for a long-delayed visit.

Along with a series of pics, Rippon wrote on Instagram, “P and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months. While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy (hi, @billy4529 and @susankittenplan ). And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and “help” him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he’s building. So, in between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. “duh!” We got ~*engaged*~ 🥂❤️.”

In a statement to People magazine, Rippon gushed, “I'm excited to marry JP because he's just the best. He's kind, he's funny, and he's just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot."

Rippon and Kajaala had an engagement on their minds for a while before they both got down on one knee. Adam explained, “The engagement was something we had talked about earlier so when I was finally able to get to Finland this November we felt like it would be the perfect time."

“We did everything together," Rippon shared. "We bought the rings together and picked them up at the same time. I really wanted us to have rings from Finland. I thought it would be fun to have a little piece of Finland with us all the time as JP is getting ready to move to Los Angeles hopefully by the end of the year."

The pair have not started planning their wedding yet, but have an idea what they want. Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam said, “Since it'll be pretty hard to get both of our families together in the same place, we both want to have a courthouse wedding. We want to try and film the day and be able to share it with our family so that everyone feels included!"