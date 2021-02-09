Is ‘The Bachelor’ Fan Favorite Katie Thurston the Next ‘Bachelorette’?

ABC Television

Katie Thurston may not have found love with Matt James, but could she be the next star of “The Bachelorette”?

While ABC is staying mum on its next leading lady, a source told Variety that Thurston is the top choice!

To fuel more rumors, Reality Steve also tweeted that Thurston will be announced soon. Over the years, Steve has been known for correctly predicting aspects of each season!

In response to Steve’s tweet, Katie wrote on her Instagram Story with a shrug emoji, “Reading my text this morning like news to me."

Thurston has had people talking since the first time she stepped out of the limo to meet James. She greeted him with a vibrator in hand.

Last month, Matt opened up about his reaction to the sex toy, telling “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “Katie is hilarious for doing that because you gotta be so bold and confident with that type of prop. I respect her for that. I was hella nervous, but when she did that, I was dying laughing.”

He credited Katie with breaking the ice and making him feel “comfortable” because “nothing can be more left field than you whipping that thing out.”

After Katie was sent home on Monday, many took to social media to express their desire for her to be the next “Bachelorette.” One user tweeted, “If Katie ain’t the Bachelorette I ain’t ever watching another season again. #katieforbachelorette.”

Another tweet said, “Katie is so mature and I can’t wait to see her as the next Bachelorette.”