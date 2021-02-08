Win It! A Farmgirl Flowers Bouquet and a Year’s Supply of Lindt Chocolates

Farmgirl Flowers and Lindt Chocolates is putting a fresh spin on the classic red rose and chocolate Valentine’s Day pairing.

This “Let’s Stay Together” show-stopper includes a 360° arrangement of 30+ red roses, ranunculus, and seasonal foliage in a signature sustainable vase and an oversized bag of irresistibly smooth-melting Lindor milk chocolate truffles.

“Extra” is giving this special combo (valued at $115) to 5 lucky friends, along with a year supply of Lindt Lindor Truffles (800 pieces, $168). Enter below for your chance to win!

No matter what your Valentine’s Day looks like, “Let’s Stay Together” this February 14 with this extra-sweet pairing, available at FarmgirlFlowers.com. You can also shop all of Lindt's Valentine's goodies at LindtUSA.com.