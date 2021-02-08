Celebrity News February 08, 2021

JoJo Siwa & GF Make It Instagram Official

JoJo Siwa is introducing the world to her girlfriend Kylie!

The pair made it Instagram official today, each with their own message.

JoJo, 17, shared a series of photos and a video, writing, “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday❤️

Kylie did the same, posting, “fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky ♡”

The news comes after Siwa revealed she was part of the LGBTQ community, and later told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that she had an “amazing” girlfriend.

