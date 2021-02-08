JoJo Siwa & GF Make It Instagram Official

Instagram

JoJo Siwa is introducing the world to her girlfriend Kylie!

The pair made it Instagram official today, each with their own message.

Instagram

JoJo, 17, shared a series of photos and a video, writing, “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday❤️

Instagram

Kylie did the same, posting, “fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky ♡”