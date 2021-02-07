'SNL' Tackles the Super Bowl — 'Extra's' Nate Burleson 'Honored' to Be in the Mix

"SNL's" second show of the season, hosted by "Schitt's Creek" Emmy winner Dan Levy, kicked things off with a Super Bowl-themed cold open... and "Extra's" own Nate Burleson was among the commentators parodied!

In the hilarious sketch, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat and Chris Redd play hosts dissecting the unique factors at play when it comes to Sunday's Super Bowl LV, with Redd playing Nate.

At the end, Chris, as Nate, predicts there could be a "disturbing" Cardi B Super Bowl ad called 'Wet Ass Pepsi."

Burleson loved the good-Nate-ured humor, retweeting the sketch and posting his favorite screen grab with the reaction, "Honored..."