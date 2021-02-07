Miley's '80s-Powered TikTok Tailgate Party with Billy Idol & Joan Jett

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Miley Cyrus gave fans a personality-packed performance headlining the TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV Sunday in Tampa, packing in hits like "Wrecking Ball," "We Can't Stop," "Edge of Midnight," and "High" — and those personalities included a couple of the brightest stars of the '80s!

Miley was joined by "Mony Mony" singer Billy Idol on their duet "Night Crawling," and by Blackhearts frontwoman Joan Jett on "Bad Karma" and Jett's "Bad Reputation."

Some of the show was aired live on CBS' pregame show, and all of it was available on TikTok @NFL.

Clad in a black-and-pink cheerleader outfit, kneepads, and boots, she also sang Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and "Head Like a Hole" by Nine Inch Nails.

Tearing up during "Wrecking Ball," Miley told the crowd, "Singing that song... about feeling completely broken and shattered... everyone suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain."

She went on to say, "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve — and it gets broken a lot."

The crowd was made up of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coming up, H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful," Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will duet on the national anthem, and everyone is curious to see how The Weeknd will handle the halftime show — which should air around 8 p.m. ET.