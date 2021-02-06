Christina Anstead to Body Shamers: 'Everything's Fine'

Instagram

If you have an opinion about Christina Anstead's body — she's not interested.

Anstead, the 37-year-old star of "Christina on the Coast," stood up for herself Friday after commenters chimed in on her appearance in response to a bathroom selfie.

Anstead is in a Chanel sweater, black jeans, and cute Gucci boots in the snap, which she captioned, "My fav attire black on black on black 🖤 #johnnycashvibes."

You might think the photo is a normal "feeling cute" selfie, but as People magazine reports, some took it as an invitation to criticize her body.

"Are you ok?" one commenter asked, while another bluntly stated she looked "sad" and "thin."

Wasting no time, she took to Instagram Stories to say, "This is actually the way that I've always weighed... You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry — everything's fine!"

Anstead — the mother of Taylor Reese, 10, and Brayden James, 5, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and of 16-month-old Hudson London with Ant Anstead — captioned her Story, "CHILL PEOPLE - I EAT, AND I EAT HEALTHY."

Got it?

Anstead's estranged hubby, Ant, has also blasted body shamers online. Just three months ago, the 41-year-old presenter noted he planned to "get it back on" when a fan expressed concern over his 23-lb. weight loss.