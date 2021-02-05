Giveaways February 05, 2021
Win It! A Valentine’s Day Prize Pack
Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year by entering to win this prize pack from celebrity gifting experts Backstage Creations (the company that produces the Official Celebrity Gift Bags for events like the Emmys and MTV Awards).
Your prize will be full of goodies to pamper your honey or just yourself! From cozy pajamas to earbuds for the gadget fanatic to DVDs to laugh and cry to, and even a toy to surprise your little love, it is a collection that everyone can enjoy!
One winner will receive:
- Jazwares – Valentine’s Day Squishmallows from Jazwares are back and as squishy and soft as ever!
- Paramount Pictures – Bring home the love with the 50th-anniversary Limited-Edition Blu-ray of the newly restored classic “Love Story” and the action-packed and heartfelt hit “Love and Monsters,” which earned a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes!
- Splendid Sleepwear – From the fabric you wear, to the moments you create, it's this philosophy that drives the way we do things.
- Soundcore by Anker Innovations – Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are truly wireless with active noise cancelling and incredible sound.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.