‘Top Chef’ Winner Melissa King Reflects on Life-Changing Transformation — Losing 40 Lbs.

Chef Melissa King is opening up to fans about a life-changing transformation she underwent years ago.

King was answering followers’ questions on her Instagram Story when someone asked, “What is your proudest moment, either personally or professionally?”

The 37-year-old revealed that “aside from winning ‘Top Chef’” she was most proud of taking better care of her health, and dropping 40 lbs.

Along with posting side-by-side before-and-after pics, she explained, "I use to eat heavy carbs and sugar-loaded things late at night after working long dinner services, go out drinking heavily multiple times a week, wake up hungover telling myself not to do it anymore and would rinse and repeat. I didn't work out, eat well or prioritize my health/body/mind."

She went on, "I had 40 [more] pounds on me than I [have] today. I was just unhappy on the inside."

King later emphasized that she was only talkingabout her own “poor decisions,” saying, “I wasn’t happy during this time in my life.”

She wanted fans to know, “Your body and how YOU feel in it is your journey… I’m proud of you if you feel confident af in your being!”

Melissa has opened up about her transformation before. She shared a series of photos in 2019, describing one as “a slightly puffier version of me...35+lbs ago when my weekly grocery staples were sliced bread for sandwiches, boxed cereals, pasta, packaged ramen, cookies, beer, anything ‘quick and easy’ after a long, late night working at the restaurant.”

She also described her new lifestyle as “finding balance and moderation that work for my mind & body: incorporating a variety of exercise from running/yoga/muay thai kickboxing/deciding to walk rather than lyft, not letting myself buy the above items for my home (unless it’s a occasional, delicious SF sourdough loaf), much more plant focused meals with a protein, healthy fats, no dairy, no sugar, no carbs when I’m home (ok I lie, sometimes rice 👲🏻✌🏼), but letting myself eat 100% freely when I’m traveling, cooking/recipe testing, or out with friends, no alcohol #partysober 🥳🤘🏼...”

King added, “10 years later, I feel happier, sleep better, and wake up feeling energized. But I’m not gonna lie, I do miss picking up donuts from the 24/7 donut shop down the street, maybe I’ll get one tomorrow...moderation right? 😬🍩🍦🍪🧁🥞”