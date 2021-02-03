Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2021

We’re only days away from Super Bowl LV, but the highly anticipated commercials are already rolling in!

Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Michael B. Jordan, Matthew McConaughey, Amy Schumer, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and more!

Ashton, Mila and Shaggy joined forces for a Cheetos commercial featuring Ashton singing verses from Shaggy’s hit “It Wasn’t Me”:

Just days ago, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Shaggy about working with Ashton and Mila on the commercial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a commercial for Amazon’s Alexa, a woman daydreams that Alexa takes the form of Michael B. Jordan:

In a Doritos spot, McConaughey appears like we’ve never seen him before… flat:

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey brought back their beloved “Wayne’s World” characters for an Uber Eats ad:

John Cena counted to 35 in a fun commercial for Mountain Dew: