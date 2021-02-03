Paulina Porizkova, 55, Strips Naked for Message About Ageism

Getty Images

Model Paulina Porizkova is putting trolls in their place after they came for Elizabeth Hurley, who posed topless on Instagram last month.

The 55-year-old shared her own nude pic to call attention to ageism in society.

Paulina started off echoing the haters, writing, “put your clothes on” before adding, “Today, on a serious note, thoughts inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo of @elizabethhurley1 ...”

She went on, “When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency. At fifty, I am reviled for it. ‘Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic.’”

Paulina then poses the question, “Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity?” Before answering, “Because of men.”

Porizkova goes on to say that men are programmed to “spread their seed,” and that women’s “viability” is advertised through youth.

The celeb continued, “What does this say for men who do not want children? Men who have all the kids they wanted? Men who don’t want kids right this second?”



She goes on, “And what does this say for women like myself, who need to be validated by the male gaze?”

Paulina closed with, “The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities. #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite.”

Liz responded in the comments, writing, “You are one of the most beautiful women to ever inhabit this planet- and I know this for sure because I studied you in immense detail when I joined the @esteelaudercompanies after you! You remain as ravishing as ever 😘😘😘.”