Charissa Thompson Talks ‘Intimate’ Wedding to Kyle Thousand, Plus: Her Super Bowl Prediction

Charissa Thompson married sports agent Kyle Thousand over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, the FOX Sports host and “Extra” correspondent is back to work, and talking to Billy Bush about her wedding and her Super Bowl pick.

First dishing on her nuptials, she revealed she will stay Charissa Thompson for now. “I’m going to keep my last name,” she said. “I guess I should change my last name when we have kids.”

Always bringing the fun, she smiled when Billy said the wedding was gorgeous: “When you get married twice, the second one is always better than the first one.” See the pics here.

Making the plans last-minute, she said, “Everything was shut down in California, so we audibled and went to Arizona. It was during football season, so there was a lot of things going on… We just had a small, intimate affair.”

There is no honeymoon planned at this point, she said, adding, “I am all about putting my pennies in a bank and saving for things that last, like homes.”

But, she said, when COVID is over, “Yes, there will be a party.”