Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on Instagram for Niece Stormi’s Birthday

Rob Kardashian celebrated niece Stormi Webster’s third birthday with a sweet pic on Instagram.

The proud uncle wrote, “Happy Birthday STORMi,” alongside a pic of Rob giving Stormi a big hug.

While the toddler didn’t get her typical “StormiWorld” party this year, she did get a scaled-down “cousin party” with her relatives.

Her mom, Kylie Jenner, told her Instagram followers, “I am just waiting for my 3-year-old to wake up, but ‘StormiWorld 3’ is canceled for obvious reasons.”

The 23-year-old, who shares Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, continued, “But, I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will be still just as amazing.”

