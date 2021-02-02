Celebrity News February 02, 2021
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on Instagram for Niece Stormi’s Birthday
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Rob Kardashian celebrated niece Stormi Webster’s third birthday with a sweet pic on Instagram.
The proud uncle wrote, “Happy Birthday STORMi,” alongside a pic of Rob giving Stormi a big hug.
While the toddler didn’t get her typical “StormiWorld” party this year, she did get a scaled-down “cousin party” with her relatives.
Her mom, Kylie Jenner, told her Instagram followers, “I am just waiting for my 3-year-old to wake up, but ‘StormiWorld 3’ is canceled for obvious reasons.”
The 23-year-old, who shares Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, continued, “But, I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will be still just as amazing.”
The little girl got to be a princess for the day with a dress and a carriage made of balloons, along with sweets at “Stormi’s Candy Shop.”