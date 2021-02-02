Rebel Wilson & Jacob Busch Split

Getty

It’s over between actress Rebel Wilson, 40, and boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29.

On Tuesday, Rebel posted a pic of herself on Instagram, writing, “Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

A source confirmed the breakup, telling Page Six that the relationship had “just run its course.”

Another pal of Wilson told People magazine, "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term."

Rebel hasn’t posted a pic of Jacob since the holidays. On Christmas Eve, she shared a group photo featuring Jacob. At the time, she wrote, “From this cool & cozy pod squad to yours MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY HEALTHY HOLIDAYS to everyone! 🎄🎁🥰 @markhapka @kelleyjakle @annachi.wilson@sterlingjonesy @jacobpbusch.”

For now, Rebel and Jacob are still following each other and have not scrubbed their Instagram accounts.

Jacob is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing family. Forbes reports he's worth about $100 million. In addition to being part owner of Barrel & Sons Brewery, he is also said to have a hand in several business endeavors, including the dairy-free ice cream company Napp’s.

Four months ago, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco.

In December, Rebel dished on their relationship while discussing her major weight-loss journey. Calling Jacob “a private person,” Rebel shared in a video, “I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now."

Rebel has lost at least 60 lbs., and reached her goal weight of 165 with the help of personal trainers, her SoulCycle at-home bike, weight lifting, and cutting back on sugar and gluten. She told her fans, “You don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”