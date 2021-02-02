Matt James Talks Last Night’s Episode and Teases Tyler Cameron’s Appearance Next Week

ABC

Last night was another episode of “The Bachelor,” and it was Matt James versus the mean girls.

Now, Matt is breaking it all down with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay after sending home five women, including “Queen” Victoria, in an effort to stop the bullying between contestants.

Rachel joked, “Matt, you know how the saying goes, ‘Ya ain’t got to go home, but you got to get the hell out of here.’ That’s the message you were sending last night… Let’s start from the beginning. Victoria — you finally sent her home… What were the red flags that made you say, ‘Enough is enough’?”

Matt explained, “Anytime that relationships are involved, emotions are involved. The rules, there’s no rules, it looked like. And so the name-calling and the rumors, like, those things can ruin people’s lives. When that got back around to me, it is a nonstarter for me. So if I’m hearing about things that are taking place outside of our time together, and it’s affecting the rest of the women’s experience, then I’ve got to step in and handle that. And that’s what I felt like I had to do last night.”

Rachel said, “She wasn’t wifey material for you,” and Matt replied, “No, no, she wasn’t.”

Next week could bring even more drama when Colton Underwood’s ex Heather Martin shows up.

“I thought that we were done with the whole ‘adding people to the journey,’” Matt said. “It was a pleasant surprise the first time, because we were only a week or so into to get to knowing everybody, so, and you saw how I hit it off, almost instantaneously, with Michelle. At this point I’ve established relationships, you know, I’m really trying to dive in with these women and see if it’s worth pursuing and it’s something I can see myself spend the rest of my life with, and to have someone pull up towards the tail end of what’s supposed to be kind of coming to a decision, that’s tough.”

On to another Bachelor Nation fan favorite, Rachel pointed out, “Twitter went crazy, crazy seeing Tyler Cameron on their television screens. You are reunited with your boy. How exciting was it for you to have him there through the journey?”

He answered, “It was incredible. You know, it’s right when I needed that, because I’m starting to feel things, Rachel, that I didn’t know. ‘Am I trippin’?’ Like, ‘Is it weird that I’m feeling this way… five weeks into this?’ And him being there to confirm everything that I’m feeling as someone who’s going through it, it was everything I needed… And just to tease a little bit of next week’s date, he wound up finding himself in a situation that he hadn’t signed up for, so it was it was good to see.”

Rachel, surprised, asked, “Tyler did? Does he join the journey? Are we having two Bachelors? What’s happening here?”

Matt teased, “You have to tune in next week.”

So while he’s not giving up any spoilers, he might want to give up dancing. Rachel told him, “Last week at the end of the episode, there were the credits. And we saw you…”

Matt said, “Oh, my gosh… If you put music on that dance, I killed that.” To which Rachel replied: “You TikTok danced for her. What was that? Not your finest moment, can we agree?”

Matt said, “Not my finest moment, but I’ll say this… How often is it that you have someone be like, ‘Rachel, like, dance for me real quick.’ Like, what are you going to do with no music?”

Rachel told him, “I really wanted to give you a chance to redeem yourself here on ‘Extra.’” So Matt went for it, dancing and saying, “I’ll take it… Step, step, rise, rise, no question about it!”