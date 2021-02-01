Luis Fonsi Joins Kelly Clarkson as ‘Voice’ Team Advisor, Plus: She Talks Funny Coach Group Text

NBC

Luis Fonsi is headed to Season 20 of “The Voice”!

The singer will join Kelly Clarkson’s team as a Battle Rounds advisor.

“Extra” caught up with the pair, who talked about working together and with the artists on Team Kelly this season. Clarkson also dished on what goes on in “The Voice” coach group text!

Clarkson said Fonsi is a natural at giving constructive criticism thanks to his background as a coach on “La Voz,” the Spanish-language version of the show on Telemundo.

Kelly said of his feedback with the contestants, “It means a lot to them. I’ve been them, and it means a lot when people actually take the time to invest in your performance.”

Fonsi said of Clarkson, “Getting to work with Kelly truly is an honor. I’m a fan… I’ve been doing this for 22 years and you meet talented people every day, but to meet a normal, talented person? Somebody who is kind-hearted — it is so refreshing. ‘Oh, wait, you are famous, talented, and nice… What?’”

They clicked when it came to coaching, too; Fonsi described it as being on the “same frequency.”

Opening up about her Season 20 team, Kelly said, “If I had one word to describe my team this season, it would be ‘quirky,’ because they stand out.” She added, “I’m not necessarily looking for the biggest voice… I’m looking for a voice that moves me.”

Kelly will be up against Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas this season, and she dished on the group text they have going.

She revealed, “We have group texts with the coaches that are on. Jonas already started the talk… the crap talk… He started our group text this season with pretty much like, ‘Hey, losers, looking forward to seeing y’all again,’ with like a Steve Carrell gif.”

Kelly is using the text chain to her advantage, saying, “My pregame is just as important as my game while you see us on camera. You gotta be able to like get in there, whether it be a gif, whether it be something to kind of throw them off in a group text, just throw them off their game.”

Luis asked, “Can I be included in that, please?” Kelly joked, “Sometimes it’s not good, because Shelton’s involved, so… he’s like a 12-year-old [when it comes to] humor sometimes.”