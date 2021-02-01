Jason & Ashley Wahler Expecting Baby #2

Getty

“The Hills” alum Jason Wahler is having another baby with wife Ashley!

On Monday, Ashley announced the baby news with a pic of her kissing Jason holding a sonogram.

She wrote on Instagram, “Surprise!!! The newest edition to our family is coming June 2021!”

Jason also posted the same photo.

During an interview with E! News, the couple revealed that they are “having a boy.”

Ashley shared, “I'm feeling great. I'm actually halfway, I'm 20 weeks."

As for how their “The Hills: New Beginnings” castmates reacted, Ashley said, “Everyone's really surprised. It's been really, really fun."