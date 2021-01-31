Eva Mendes Claps Back at Rude Fan: 'Not Sure Why I'm Answering You'

Eva Mendes is making choices — and one of them is to put rude commenters in their place!

A week after announcing she'd be taking a break from social media after one of her daughters told her she was "on the phone too much," the 46-year-old actress felt the need to return when one commenter speculated that the reason was more superficial than she was letting on.

People magazine reports an Instagram commenter theorized, "She's had work done and I don't think she's happy with it." They continued with a backhanded compliment: "She was beautiful without."

This was enough to lure Mendes back, and she came back strong, writing, "mmmm. I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be more present for my family."

She and Ryan Gosling are the parents of daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4.

"My little ones need me," she continued, "and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family."

Killin' 'em with kindness, Mendes closed with, "Lotsa love to you out there."

When another commenter praised her, she replied, "Some people can juggle both and that's great but I can't." She then excused herself to be with her kids.