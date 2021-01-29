Surprise! ‘PEN15’ Star Anna Konkle Is 9 Months Pregnant

Months after her co-star Maya Erskine announced her pregnancy, “PEN15” star Anna Konkle, 33, has confirmed she and her beau Alex Anfanger are also expecting!

On Thursday, Anna shared, “It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now ❤️.”

Anna included a pic of her baby bump with the post.

Maya responded to the news with a cluster of heart and crying emojis.

Maya also posted pics on Instagram Story of Anna and herself showing off their baby bumps.

In November, Maya broke the news that she was pregnant and engaged to “This Is Us” actor Michael Angarano.

Along with posting a pic of her growing baby bump, Maya wrote on Instagram, “When 2 becomes 3. And please vote. #bidenharris2020.”