Nikki Bella Reveals Exactly When Her Wedding with Artem Chigvintsev Will Happen

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are revealing new details about their upcoming wedding!

On the season finale of “Total Bellas,” Nikki announced, “We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!”

Nikki made the big announcement while holding their son Matteo at her sister Brie Bella’s home.

During the episode, Nikki opened to Artem about her struggles with postpartum depression. She told Artem, “I think it's hard for men to truly understand postpartum. Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms — as a new mom — figuring that out... I'll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible. Especially when, like, obviously my body — I have to look at myself naked in the mirror. It's hard."

“And I have to watch you on TV and see stuff on social media, and it seems like you seem so happy. It kind of f**ks with your head a bit, like, 'Oh, nothing I could do could make that person feel that way, so maybe I don't make Artem happy.' Maybe this isn't the right relationship,” Nikki continued. “Maybe he's meant to be with someone else. Then I also became super lonely. I just fell and have fallen into a super dark place."

Artem offered to quit “Dancing with the Stars” and stressed that he puts “family first.”

By the end of their heart-to-heart conversation, Nikki was in a better place. She said in a confessional, “It feels like we're starting a new chapter in our relationship where we can just be open with each other and honestly say what we need to. It just really special. So I'm never going to keep things from Artem again... just hearing him express how he feels about me and Matteo, it means everything."

Before they tie the knot, Nikki and Artem are doing couples therapy to strengthen their relationship. Nikki recently told Katilyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast, “When he gets really stressed, he doesn’t realize his tone.”

“We're actually in therapy for this," Bella elaborated while recalling their time as dance partners on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017, "I remember, like, even during dress rehearsals sometimes, I'd be like, 'Is he mad at me?' It'd make me feel really off. And it'd just be his tone."

A few months ago, Artem dished on his wedding plans with Nikki. He told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “We don't want to do the wedding with masks… Want to do it when things get better… Definitely soon.”