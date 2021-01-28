Cicely Tyson, Acting Legend Stereotype-Shattering Icon, Dead at 96

Getty Images

The legendary Cicely Tyson has died at 96.

Tyson died Thursday, as reported by The Wrap and confirmed by her longtime manager Larry Thompson. No cause or other details of her passing were provided.

For decades, Tyson had been an icon in entertainment, having achieved success onstage, on TV, and in the movies, and having embraced her status as a role model for Black women in an industry notoriously unwelcoming to them.

But Tyson's entire career was also spent eschewing parts she deemed to be demeaning to Black people, a decision she urged her peers to make.

"Our whole Black heritage is that of struggle, pride, and dignity," she said in 1972, "

In January, Tyson told The New York Times about death, "I'm not scared of death. I don't know what it is. How could I be afraid of something I don't know anything about?... I've not been there. I'm not in a hurry to go, either! I take it a day at a time... and I'm grateful for every day that God gives me."

Born December 19, 1924, in New York City's Harlem, she was a model in the '50s for Ebony, and would come to be known as a Black woman who unapologetically wore her hair in African styles.

Soon after, she made her TV debut on "Frontiers of Faith" (1951) and her movie debut in "Carib Gold" (1957). Among Ms. Tyson's many "firsts," she was the first Black actor to star in a TV drama with her role on "East Side/West Side" (1963-1964).

She acted for many years in small TV roles — including guest spots on such series as "Naked City" (1963), "Guiding Light" (1966), "I Spy" (1965 & 1966), "The F.B.I." (1968 & 1969), and "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" (1969) — and several films, including landing a featured part in "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" (1968), before her big break, playing Rebecca Morgan in the acclaimed film "Sounder" (1972), adapted from the Newberry Medal-winning novel by William H. Armstrong. Her performance was transcendent, earning Tyson Golden Globe and Oscar nominations as she neared her fiftieth birthday. Strategically, she kept her true age a secret until her second wind was much further along.

In 1974, Tyson won not one but two Emmys for "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," a TV movie in which her character, a former slave, ages from 23 to 110, bridging history from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement.

All the while Tyson was adding to her impressive array of TV and film credits, she was busy doing the same in New York theater. At the dawn of the '60s, she was in the original production of Jean Genet's "The Blacks," alongside Maya Angelou, James Earl Jones and Louis Gossett Jr. It became the city's longest-running off-Broadway non-musical.

Tyson's work on TV movies and in TV miniseries was searing. She was Binta on the groundbreaking miniseries event "Roots" (1977), garnering another Emmy nomination, and played Coretta Scott King on the miniseries "King" (1978), which was good for another nod. In quick succession, she played Harriet Tubman in "A Woman Called Moses" (1978), and also starred in "The Marva Collins Story" (1981), "The Women of Brewster Place" (1989), and "The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All" (1994), continuing to establish a career built on positive portrayals of gutsy Black women.

On TV, she was a series regular on "Sweet Justice" (1994-1995), playing a civil rights activist and lawyer, received multiple Emmy nominations for her performance as Ophelia Harkness on "How to Get Away with Murder" (2015-2020), and appeared on seven episodes of Ava DuVernay's OWN series "Cherish the Day" (2020).

Among her other feature films, Tyson graced "Fried Green Tomatoes" (1991), "Hoodlum" (1997), "Because of Winn-Dixie" (2005), "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" (2005), "Madea's Family Reunion" (2006), and "The Help" (2011).

By then a living legend, she appeared in Willow Smith's music video for "21st Century Girl," having been both a 20th and 21st century woman herself.

Tyson's career never ceased to unfold, and a return to stage work after a 30-year absence brought her a Tony in 2013 for "The Trip to Bountiful." She was the oldest person — 88 — to win a Best Actress Tony, and was also honored with a Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for her take on Miss Carrie Watts in the Horton Foote classic.

Among Tyson's countless honors and citations, she won three competitive Emmys, was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2015, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, in 2018 was the first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar for her contributions to the cinema, was given a lifetime-achievement Peabody Award, and was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame and the Television Hall of Fame.

Tyson's final film was the popular Netflix drama by Tyler Perry, "A Fall from Grace" (2020), but even when she wasn't working, she was making her presence known, as on a viral appearance on "The Talk" in February 2020, on which she turned heads with her ageless, fashion-forward look.