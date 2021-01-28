Chester Bennington’s Widow Files for Divorce

LionsShareNews

It’s over for Talinda Bennington and Michael Fredman.

On Wednesday, Talinda filed for divorce from the Los Angeles firefighter after one year of marriage, according to TMZ.

In a statement, she wrote on Instagram, “I am ready to announce that Michael and I have decided to move forward with our lives as friends. Divorce is never easy, but in our case it is for ht best. We have remained good friends and she continues to be an important part of my children’s lives.”

“Love and Loss is part of life and it’s even harder when you have to do it in the public eye,” Talinda continued. “Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time.”

Talinda and Michael have no children together.

In January 2020, they tied the knot in an elegant wedding at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii.

TMZ reported Michael popped the question in April 2019. At the time, she said, “I can find love after tragedy. To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love."

