Unleash Flavor at Home with Maggi Marketplace’s Bouillon Bases! Plus, Jana Kramer Shares a Favorite Recipe

Venture into the kitchen and start your cooking journey with Maggi, the #1 culinary brand in the world, which makes the bouillon, soups, noodles, and liquid seasoning we all know and love. Maggi has been around for over 100 years helping home cooks globally.

With new and aspiring home cooks who lead busy lives in mind, Maggi launched Maggi Marketplace with the new Premium Bouillon Bases, making cooking easy and simple but deliciously flavorful! Launching in three new varieties: chicken, beef, and vegetable, Maggi Marketplace has no artificial flavors and are made with freshly roasted chicken, Beef and sautéed vegetables!

“Extra” correspondent Jana Kramer brought us into her kitchen to show us how Maggi Marketplace helped her create a drool-worthy, family-favorite Chicken Veggie Stir Fry dish. Take a look!

Chicken Veggie Stir Fry Recipe

Ingredients

1 tsp Maggi Marketplace Chicken Base

1 tbsp + 1 tsp cornstarch

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup soy sauce or tamari

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 lb. chicken breast, cubed

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup red pepper, sliced

1 cup zucchini, sliced

1 cup red onion, sliced

1 cup sugar snap peas, trimmed

Preparation

1. Make sauce: Combine Maggi Marketplace Base, cornstarch, honey, garlic, water and soy sauce. *(cornstarch will thicken the sauce and allow it to coat the chicken and vegetables) *Optional-add 1 tsp sriracha and 1 tsp of sesame oil if desired.

2. Heat oil in wok on high heat, season chicken with salt and pepper and quickly stir fry, remove from wok.

3. Add vegetables and stir fry for a minute or 2, add the chicken back to wok.

4. Add sauce to wok and stir constantly until thickened and coating chicken and vegetables. Serve over rice and garnish with scallions and sesame seeds if desired.