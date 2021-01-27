Surprise! Demi Moore Hits the Runway at Fendi Fashion Show

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Demi Moore, 58, turned heads while making her runway debut at the Fendi Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show in Paris.

Moore exuded confidence in a plunging, off-the-shoulder jacket, matching pants, and huge black earrings.

Moore was joined at the show by iconic models like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell.

Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne also took part.

After the show, Moore wrote on her Instagram Story, “Thank you @fendi @mrkimjones for having me. Congrats on a beautiful show.”

Along with thanking models and crew, designer Kim Jones noted that “all safety protocols were followed and special measures set in place to allow this to happen."