Pamela Anderson Secretly Weds for the 4th Time!

“Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson is a married woman!

On Christmas Eve, Anderson tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst at her Vancouver Island home.

Pamela told DailyMailTV, “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing. Everyone we know is happy for us.”

Anderson bought the home from her grandparents. She shared, “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle.”

She added, “I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I'm at peace here. It's a big property, but a few people passing by could see the fairy-tale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven.”

Anderson gushed, “I'm exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

For the wedding, Pamela wore a Lace Embrace corset and a Joanna Delaney Bridal skirt with a Valentino veil. She paired her look with Hunter rain boots, joking, “It’s the Canadian girl in me.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple did not have any family and friends present. She said, “We prefer to be ourselves.”

A source told the outlet, “Pamela fell in love with the boy next door. This is who she would have ended up with if she never left Vancouver Island. It proves she's the same little girl that might have lived there all along. It's like everything else was just a dream.”

“Pamela and Dan are doing wonderful things together. They are very involved in helping their community, including helping to find ways to positively support First Nations vulnerable children,” the insider continued. “Dan and Pam have huge hearts. And their small town of Ladysmith has fallen head over heels for this homegrown love story.”

News broke about Pamela and Dan’s romance in September. At the time, a source claimed to Page Six that the two were “jetting around Canada, camping out at chic hotels,” adding, “It’s the pandemic’s sexiest tryst.”

Dan had reportedly been her bodyguard for two years before things turned romantic. The insider revealed, “[Dan]’s in his 40s… He knows how to handle her. It’s very cool to see. She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other’s sight.”