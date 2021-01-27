John Gilbert Getty’s Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

In November, John Gilbert Getty died at the age of 52.

One of the heirs to the $5-billion Getty fortune, he was found unresponsive in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas.

Now, more information has been released about Getty’s death. TMZ reports Getty died from complications of a fentanyl overdose.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told the outlet that Getty died of cardiomyopathy and chronic pulmonary disease.

Getty’s death has been ruled accidental.

After news broke on his death, his dad Gordon said in a statement, "With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty. John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September." John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed."

John's mom Ann died of a heart attack, while his brother Andrew died more than five years ago from meth intoxication.