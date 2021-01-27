Christina Anstead Changes Last Name on Instagram Amid Divorce from Ant Anstead

Getty Images

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Anstead just changed her name on Instagram!

Amid her divorce from Ant Anstead, she has changed her profile to her maiden name, Christina Haack. Despite the update, her handle is still @christinaanstead.

In late September, Christina announced they were calling it quits after two years of marriage.

She wrote on Instagram, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Getty

After news broke about their split, Ant said, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

In another post, Ant reiterated, “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that's needed. X.”

Christina filed for divorce in November, citing irreconcilable differences. People reports she filed for joint physical and legal custody of their 1-year-old son, Hudson London. She is not seeking spousal support, and neither is Ant.

The star couple started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018. They welcomed Hudson in September 2019.