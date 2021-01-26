Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe & Gianna on 1st Anniversary of Their Deaths

Getty

Exactly a year ago, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter crash, which also killed seven others.

Kobe’s widow Vanessa took to Instagram to remember the late basketball legend and their daughter on the sad anniversary.

Along with posting a letter from Gianna’s friend Aubrey Callaghan, Vanessa wrote, “Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much.”

Reflecting on the tough year without Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa shared, “I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

In the letter, Aubrey opened up about how Gianna would “push [her] to be better,” adding that she hopes her future daughters turn out “exactly as [Vanessa’s] did.”

Aubrey admitted, “There are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could’ve accomplished had she had a couple more years. But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider there opinions, she along with Mr. Bryant, set the wheels in motion. But on a lower level, on behalf of every person who came across her, I can say that she changed our lives.”

Over a week ago, Vanessa opened up about her struggles with grief. She told her Instagram followers, “Let me be real — Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I want to say this for the people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live.”

While Bryant noted how “hard” it is, she revealed, “I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Throughout the year, Vanessa has taken to social media to remember Kobe and Gianna on special occasions, including their birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and Christmas.