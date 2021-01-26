‘Teen Mom’ Alum Chelsea Houska Welcomes Baby #4!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are the proud parents of a brand-new baby girl!

The former “Teen Mom 2” star shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing Walker June was born January 25, a date with special meaning for her family.

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night,” Chelsea wrote.

Houska also shared a photo on her business page, for her home design company Aubree Says. She wrote, "Someone special decided to surprise us on launch day! Welcome to the world, baby Walker June ❤️❤️❤️" See the pic below.

This is her third child with husband Cole. They already have Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, as well as Chelsea’s daughter Aubree, 11, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

In December, Chelsea shared a pic of her baby bump, along with her feelings about welcoming what could be her last child.

“Ohhhhh baby,” she wrote. “I’ve been SO emotional this pregnancy...everything I buy im like oh my gosh what if this really IS the last time buying tiny little newborn items 😭😭😭 I’m soaking in all the kicks, swollen ankles and back pain this time around because I really am just so grateful. I’m the luckiest mama.”