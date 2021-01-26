Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Finalize Their Divorce

Getty

Nearly a year after their split, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are legally single.

On Monday, a judge signed off on their divorce settlement agreement.

Earlier this month, Mary-Kate and Olivier reunited at a virtual court hearing, where their legal teams noted that they had reached an agreement. During the 20-minute hearing, Sarkozy’s lawyer Michael Mosberg told the judge, “So, we have reached a final agreement and we appreciate the time and latitude that you’ve given us… It’s been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress.”

While they had to “revise the agreement,” Mosberg reiterated, “The deal is now done.”

Olsen’s lawyer Nancy Chemtob added, “We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved.”

In response, the judge said, “So, everyone is clear that if we get the agreement, you don’t have to see me, which as much as I enjoy seeing everyone here, I think you would all prefer to be done with this. Let’s get it done. File the papers and let’s get them divorced. I think that’s the same objective for all of us.”

Last year, Mary-Kate filed for divorce after almost five years of marriage. Olsen requested that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

At the time, a source claimed to Us Weekly that the divorce should go smoothly since there is an “ironclad prenup,” adding, “her business interests and fortune are protected.”

According to multiple sources, the pair didn't see eye-to-eye on children. A source told People magazine, “A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed. Olivier has two grown kids and doesn't want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn't.”

Their different lifestyles also may have caused friction in the relationship. An insider said, “Olivier is a party boy and a big spender. He loves the high life.”