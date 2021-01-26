Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Unique Name

“American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett, 20, and Cade Foehner, 24, just announced the arrival of their baby girl!

Gabby shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing their bundle of joy arrived on January 18.

She wrote, "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition… meet our girl Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21.

Gabby included a photo of a swaddled Baylah with just a glimpse of her tiny face. The image included a circle over the top that also stated the little girl’s name.

Cade shared the same photo, writing, “The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.”

Gabby and Cade met on “American Idol” Season 16 in 2018 and got married in October 2019. In August 2020, they announced exclusively to People magazine that they were expecting their first child.

“Extra” caught up with Gabby in September, ahead of the CMA Awards.

She told Jana Kramer at the time, “I’m good, about halfway through. The little gal should be welcomed in January. Very excited! I’m past the nauseated state, thankfully… I was only nauseated for about two weeks… the Lord has been very gracious to me.”