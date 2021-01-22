‘Dream Home Makeover’ Stars Syd & Shea McGee Expecting Baby #3

Netflix

Netflix stars Syd and Shea McGee have a bun in the oven!

They announced the news to People, revealing their third child is due in mid-July.

The “Dream Home Makeover” couple are already the parents of Wren, 7, and Ivy, 5, lovingly calling their child on the way the “grand finale baby.”

Shea told the mag, "We're so excited. We are feeling all of the feelings."

She went on, "There's a five-year gap between our oldest two and this one. Last time I had a baby, I had another baby to take care of too. It was crazy. Now I'm feeling like our girls are really going to take on the responsibility of being helpers. They're really, really excited."

Ivy already has a sweet routine with her little brother or sister. Syd revealed, "Our youngest kisses Shea's belly every morning and says, 'Hi baby.’”

Shea also opened up about how she learned she was expecting just before Thanksgiving, saying, "We were coming home from a trip and I wasn't feeling well at all and I told Syd, 'I just have this feeling. I don't know why, but I feel like I might be pregnant.'"

Syd recalled, "You said, 'My body's doing all the weird things it does when I'm pregnant,' and I was like, 'What?'"

Shea added, "I made him stop at a convenience store on the way home from the airport to pick up a pregnancy test and then I found out that day."