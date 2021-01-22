Dale Moss’ Friend Eleonora Srugo Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Getty Images

Days after his split from Clare Crawley, Dale Moss has been subject to cheating rumors.

E! News reported that Moss was seeing Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent in NYC, while still engaged to Clare.

While Moss reportedly insisted it was a business relationship, Clare was supposedly “skeptical.” An insider told the outlet,, “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.”

“Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious… Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it,” the source claimed.

According to E! News, Dale and Eleonora have known each other since at least 2019. That year, he posted a pic of a group dinner, which also included Eleonora.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Srugo has vehemently denied the cheating rumors. Her spokesperson Ronn Torossian told “Extra” on Friday, “Dale and Eleonora are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best. They have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

While Dale hasn’t released a statement yet, a source close to Moss is also denying the cheating allegations. They told E! News, “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her.”

Earlier this week, Dale confirmed his broken engagement with Clare. He said, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Days later, Clare broke her silence on Instagram. Crawley wrote on Instagram, "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."