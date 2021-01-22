‘Babylon 5’ Star Mira Furlan Dead at 65

Getty Images

“Babylon 5” actress Mira Furlan has died at the age of 65.

On Thursday, her Twitter account announced the sad news.

After the news broke, “Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski tweeted, “It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe.”

Michael also posted a long tribute to Mira, revealing, “We’ve known for some time now that Mira’s health was failing… I’m not sure that this is the right time or place to discuss the sheer randomness of what happened… and have all been dreading this day. E kept hoping that she would improve. In a group email sent to the cast awhile back, I heard that she might be improving.”

“Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of ‘Babylon 5,’ and we are all devastated by the news,” Straczynski continued. “The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show’s end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder.”

Furlan’s cause of death has not been revealed.

She was survived by husband Goran Gajić and son Marko, 22.