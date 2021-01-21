‘The Challenge’ Star Derrick Kosinski Engaged to GF Nicole Gruman

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Derrick Kosinski and Nicole Gruman are getting hitched!

The couple revealed the happy news to Us Weekly, confirming Derrick popped the question in West Virginia on Tuesday.

The star of “The Challenge” chose one of their favorite hiking spots for the proposal, Coopers Rock State Forest.

Nicole gushed, “He had a setup with rose petals in a heart shape, a ‘Marry Me’ sign and played the song, ‘A Thousand Years.’ It was really romantic and sweet. I’m so excited for our future together.”

Kosinski praised his wife-to-be for her work as a nurse on Long Island amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “She’s the real champ,” he said. “I’ve been home recording podcasts while she’s been fighting a real-life horror movie-like pandemic. I love her, I’m proud of her and I admire her.”

Gruman will soon be stepmom to Derrick’s 12-year-old son with his ex-wife. Kosinski said, “Nicole and my son have a great relationship and laugh together like two goofballs, taking turns making weird sounds and faces. I’m excited for a fun-filled future together.”