Stassi Schroeder Shares First Pic of Baby Hartford

Instagram

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are getting the hang of parenthood!

The couple welcomed Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on January 7, and Stassi shared a sweet update on Instagram.

Instagram

Alongside a precious first photo and some cute videos, she wrote, “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The 32-year-old gushed, “My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her. 😍😍😍😍” See the videos here!

Beau has been sharing little updates to his Instagram stories in recent days, like Hartford’s “first barf” and “first brunch.”