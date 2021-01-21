Hollywood Celebrates President Joe Biden in ‘Celebrating America’ Special

Getty Images

On Wednesday, many big Hollywood names took part in the “Celebrating America” concert special to celebrate President Joe Biden!

Tom Hanks hosted the primetime special from the Lincoln Memorial.

The concert featured performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard, and John Legend.

Ozuna and Luis Fonsi also performed their hit songs “Taki Taki” and “Despacito.”

Katy Perry closed out the evening with a rousing performance of her hit song “Firework.”

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington didn’t sing, but they did share touching stories about young people making a difference in America.

President Biden also appeared on the telecast, driving home the message of unity as he did earlier in the day in his inauguration speech. He stressed, “We're good people. Unity forces us to come together in common love that defines us as Americans.”

While acknowledging the challenges that America has faced with racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden said he remained “optimistic” about the future of America. He said, “You, the American people, are the reason why I have never been more optimistic about America than I am this very day. America is built of decency and dignity of love and healing of greatness and goodness. Of possibility."

In a brief address, Vice President Kamala Harris added, “In many ways this moment embodies our character as a nation. Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do. We shoot for the moon and then we plant our flag on it.”

