Dolly Parton’s Brother Randy Dead at 67

Dolly Parton and her family are mourning the loss of her younger brother Randy, who passed away at 67.

The 75-year-old singer wrote on Facebook, “My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

She went on to praise his musical talent, adding, “Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You’ will always be a highlight in my own career. ‘You Are My Christmas,’ our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.”

Dolly added, “He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent,” before signing off with, “We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts, Dolly Parton and Family.”