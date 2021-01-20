‘Listen to Your Heart’ Winners Bri Stauss & Chris Watson Split

ABC Television

Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, who won “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” last year, have called it quits after nearly a year of dating.

On Tuesday, they released a joint statement, telling E! News, “With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally.”

Despite the split, it looks like Bri and Chris will still work on music together. They added, “We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy.”

After the season finale, the pair released their album “Chris and Bri,” which they recorded during the pandemic.

Last year, Chris told Us Weekly, “We really have grown a lot stronger in this time. It’s been beautiful… I really do feel like we are prepared for the best and the worst, you know, when it comes to like, wanting to see relationship all the way through. And I feel like we’ve just experienced so much together that it’s just like we have such a strong trust that if she’s going to tell me something, or if I’m going to tell her something, but we know that it’s just because we want the best for each other. And that’s like, the best thing that you can have at any relationship having a really strong trust.”

Of the pandemic, Bri said, “We’re taking it day by day with everything that’s going on, because it’s completely out of our control, sadly. But I was planning on traveling back and forth quite a bit or moving to L.A.”

When "Extra's" Billy Bush commented on the “palpable heat” between the couple, Chris said, “You're right, and I will say this — that is a little accentuated because of the whole two months of not being together.”