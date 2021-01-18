Anna Paquin Reacts to ‘True Blood’ Reboot News, Plus: She Talks Marriage in Quarantine and ‘Flack’

Getty

HBO’s hit vampire series “True Blood” is coming back! “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke to the original series star Anna Paquin to find out if she’s involved!

Anna also chatted about life in quarantine with husband Stephen Moyer and her Amazon Prime show “Flack.”

Though Anna initially told Jenn, “I know literally nothing,” when asked if it’s in the work, she did allow, “I don't know. I mean, yes. I don't know.” She went on, “Charlaine Harris, who wrote the novels, didn't even know anything about it… None of us knew anything. It went online and we were like, ‘Oh…’”

She said of the series, “It was some of the best years of my life. I mean, if any of us are involved in it, if it makes sense even, awesome. If we're not, blessings and have fun — it's a fun world!”

After all, it was the world in which she met and married her co-star, Stephen. The couple has been married for 10 years now, so how has COVID-19 impacted their relationship? Anna explained, “Well, actually… seven years of ‘True Blood,’ spending 24/7 in each other’s pockets, almost literally… we’re used to spending all that time together. We prefer to spend our time together.” She added, “My family is safe… We are healthy. And I have absolutely nothing to complain about.”

These days, Paquin plays a high-stakes celebrity publicist whose job it is to fix anything for her clients on the show “Flack.”

She dished, “Robyn is the queen of spin. She does the kind of PR that is not really my brand. She works in the trenches with people who do dumb stuff and have huge oopsies that need to be fixed… where there's money and reputations and deals on the line. And she is the go-to gal.”