Justin Timberlake Confirms Second Son with Jessica Biel

It's official — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed a second son named Phineas, and the news comes straight from the hitmaker himself.

Timberlake, 39, confirmed the news during an interview filmed for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that will air Monday.

Joining son Silas, born in April 2015, Phineas has been an additional joy in the couple's lives.

People magazine reports Timberlake told DeGeneres Phineas is "awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping, but we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Turns out that even prior to the on-screen admission, DeGeneres had already been one of the only people outside their families in the know about Phineas. "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?'" Ellen remembered, "and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby!'"

Timberlake said Silas is enjoying being a big brother, but as for Mom and Dad, "We don't see each other anymore," he joked. "It's a lot of fun."